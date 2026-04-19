SVG govt announces legislative overhaul to drive Invt., brain gain

In a bid to transform a “brain drain into a brain gain,” the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has announced a series of legislative and digital reforms aimed at making the nation a globally competitive investment hub.

Ambassador of Finance and Investments Kevin Hope revealed plans for a new Investment Act and amendments to incentives legislation designed to “cut red tape”.

Key highlights of the modernization effort include:

The Vswift Platform: A “single window” electronic platform allowing investors to submit all trade-related documents online, reducing bureaucracy and transaction costs.

Legal Reforms: Active work on a Small Business Development Bill, a National Development Bank, and amendments to the Companies Act to speed up business registration.

Diplomatic Support: Overseas missions, including the High Commission in London, can now notarize business documents, significantly reducing the need for travel to conduct transactions.

Senator and Minister of State Lavern King noted that while the physical infrastructure like the new Kingstown Port was built, it is the “soft changes”, the policy frameworks and digital pathways that will truly connect the diaspora to local opportunities.