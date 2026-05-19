Little Tokyo to see eco-friendly transformation

The government has announced a significant shift in the planned redevelopment of Little Tokyo, moving away from “massive concrete” projects of the past in favor of an eco-friendly green space. This new direction aims to transform the area into a social hub for citizens and visitors alike, prioritizing beautification and sustainability.

During a recent interview, Minister of Urban Development Andrew John revealed that the government has revised earlier plans inherited from the previous administration. While prior designs focused on heavy concrete structures and expanded parking facilities, the current administration has determined that Kingstown does not require further intensive concrete development.

Instead, the new vision for the area popularly known as Little Tokyo since its construction in 1987 is to create a business-friendly and environmentally conscious environment. Minister John described the centerpiece of the project as an open green space where people can gather, sit, and “sip a little coffee”.

The revitalization project, which is expected to commence as early as next month, includes several critical infrastructure updates:

Repair and refurbishment of all existing shops within the Little Tokyo area.

The installation and repair of public bathroom facilities to address long-standing public concerns.

Widespread beautification and greenery throughout the space.

The initial cost for this phase of the Little Tokyo revitalization is estimated at approximately $1 million. However, Minister John noted that the final budget could increase depending on the specific design requirements finalized by the urban development team.

John expressed high enthusiasm for the new design, stating that the urban development team has put “a lot of effort” into the plan and he looks forward to seeing the transformation begin.

Historical Context

This announcement follows a period of planning and stakeholder consultation. In late 2025, Minister Benarva Browne indicated that design proposals involving organized vending and bus accommodation were being prepared for Cabinet approval. Previous discussions in 2023 had also considered the relocation and compensation of vendors to allow for the demolition of dilapidated structures, with initial construction estimates once reaching $3.1 million.