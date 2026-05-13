SVG govt appoints new sports coordinator

The Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture and Creative Industries is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Roxell John as the new Coordinator of Sports, effective May 4th, 2026.

Mr. John brings to the position a wealth of experience in sports education, administration, coaching, event management, and youth development. A respected sports professional with both regional and international exposure, he has dedicated much of his career to the advancement of sports and the holistic development of young people in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

A graduate of the University of Havana in Cuba with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education and Sports with First Class Honours, Mr. John currently serves as Sports Coordinator and Lecturer in Applied Sports Sciences at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC). He is also credited with developing the Applied Associate Degree in Sports Sciences programme at the SVGCC, which continues to play a vital role in strengthening sports education locally.

Over the years, Mr. John has held several leadership and technical roles within the sporting landscape, including Assistant Coach of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Under-19 Cricket Team, Administrative Manager of the National Senior Men’s Football Team, and Chair of the SVG Football Federation Local Organizing Committee. His experience coordinating major regional and international sporting events, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers and CONCACAF Nations League matches, positions him well to lead the continued growth and development of sport nationally.

Minister of Youth, Sports, Culture and Creative Industries, the Honourable Kaschaka Cupid, welcomed the appointment and expressed confidence in Mr. John’s ability to contribute meaningfully to the Ministry’s vision for sports development.

“Mr. Roxell John possesses the experience, professionalism, and passion necessary to help transform and strengthen the sporting sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. His extensive background in sports education, administration, coaching, and event coordination makes him exceptionally qualified for this important role. We look forward to working closely with him as we continue to invest in youth development, grassroots programmes, athlete advancement, and the modernization of sport administration throughout our country.”

The Ministry extends congratulations to Mr. John on his appointment and looks forward to his contribution towards advancing sports development and creating greater opportunities for athletes and young people across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.