St Vincent Education Minister Phillip Jackson has announced that teachers previously dismissed under the COVID-19 vaccine mandate will be allowed to return to their classrooms.

Jackson on Thursday emphasized that affected educators can now “go back with full confidence,” stating that official communications have already been sent to school administrators to facilitate their reinstatement.

“For those teachers who were dismissed by what we call the draconian vaccine mandate, you can go back with full confidence,” Jackson declared. He further explained that teachers should sign resumption forms to be appropriately placed back in their professional roles.

The policy shift marks a notable departure from the previous Unity Labour Party administration’s approach, which had mandated COVID-19 vaccination for educators through amendments to the Public Health Act.

During that period, dozens of teachers were dismissed for refusing to comply with the vaccination requirements, a policy that sparked significant controversy and was widely criticized as overly restrictive.

Most of the fired employees were already back to work at the time of the announcement.