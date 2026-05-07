Central processing hub proposed for local farmers

Local farmers and agro-processors are advocating for the creation of centralised slaughtering and processing facilities to alleviate the immense logistical challenges of both rearing livestock and marketing their goods.

The proposal, which recently gained the attention of Prime Minister Godwin Friday, aims to help small-scale producers meet international export standards without bearing the crushing financial costs of upgrading individual operations.

Currently, local producers face a significant hurdle in getting their products to broader markets because individual processors struggle to afford the necessary upgrades to meet strict international health and safety benchmarks, such as HACCP standards. This barrier effectively locks many out of the export market.

The poultry sector is feeling this strain acutely. Many poultry farmers put considerable effort into rearing large flocks, only to struggle to find buyers when the birds are ready for market. A proposed solution is the establishment of a centralised facility that would handle the slaughtering and processing of the birds.

By shifting the burden of processing and standard-compliance to a shared facility, poultry farmers could focus all their time and energy solely on raising healthy birds. Once the livestock is ready, the facility would process the chickens to a high enough standard that they could even be exported out of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This shared-resource model has also been suggested for general agro-processors, who could rent specific time slots at a fully compliant, centralised facility to prepare and package their products for the outside market.

Prime Minister Friday has voiced strong support for the concept, agreeing that expecting a single producer to handle every step of the supply chain from farming to processing to sales is highly inefficient.

“You may be an expert fisherman, but you’re not a great salesperson,” Friday noted, explaining that significant value is lost in the economy when producers lack the logistics, such as transportation, to deliver their goods to various markets.

Friday indicated that his government is highly interested in backing structural solutions that overcome these barriers. By removing the logistical bottlenecks of processing and distribution, a centralised facility could finally allow farmers to operate efficiently, expand their reach, and significantly contribute to the national economy.