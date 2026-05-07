SVG govt backs youth-led agribusiness transformation

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation, Hon Israel Bruce, accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, visited the Division of Technical and Vocational Education to observe a showcase of value-added products developed by students and lecturers of the Hospitality Management and Agriculture department using locally grown produce.

The Minister was pleased with the innovation and creativity displayed in items such as breadfruit chips, dasheen chips, banana flour, and other locally made products. He noted the strong potential for value addition in agriculture and increased local market opportunities for farmers. He also highlighted the possibilities for employment and entrepreneurial opportunities in agro-processing for youths.

Minister Bruce called for consistent production and collaboration among stakeholders to ensure locally made products can meet regional and international demand and standards. He assured the students and staff that his administration will dedicate its full commitment to transitioning these products from the lab to supermarket shelves across the Caribbean and beyond.

Chief Agricultural Officer (Acting), Colville King, also encouraged greater investment in locally produced products, noting that expanding agro-processing beyond the classroom and into communities can help usher in the next generation of agribusiness leaders and food processors.