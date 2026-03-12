SVG govt begins audit of social welfare system

The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has initiated a comprehensive audit of its social welfare system to ensure financial aid reaches the most impoverished citizens.

This review aims to remove ineligible recipients from the list while facilitating economic independence for those capable of transitioning away from state support.

Minister Shevern John says that the administration has fulfilled its promise to increase monthly payments to $500 to help residents manage the rising cost of living.

Beyond direct cash transfers, the department continues to offer targeted assistance such as funeral grants, educational support, and agricultural training for single mothers.

Potential beneficiaries are being asked for patience as officials conduct individual assessments to maintain the integrity and fairness of the programme.