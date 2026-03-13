SVG govt calls for integration of Garifuna language in school curriculum

St Vincent Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday recently advocated for the formal integration of the Garifuna language into the educational curriculum of SVG.

During a cultural conference, he emphasized that treating this language as a core academic subject is vital for preserving the nation’s unique ancestral heritage.

While some informal instruction already exists, the Prime Minister argued that a more robust institutional approach is necessary to ensure the language remains a living part of the local identity.

He further suggested that the revival of Garifuna arts and traditions is essential for completing the country’s cultural narrative.

The goal is to secure these indigenous customs for the benefit of future generations by making them a central pillar of the school system.