SVG govt committed to exploring geothermal energy

Eastern Caribbean Delegation Advances Geothermal Energy Development through EU-Caribbean Study Visit

A high-level Eastern Caribbean delegation, including Minister of Health, Wellness, Environmental Health and Energy Hon. Daniel Cummings and Energy Unit Director Lance Peters, participated in an EU–Caribbean geothermal energy study visit in Portugal and Spain from April 14–22, 2026.

The mission, supported by the European Union under its Global Gateway programme and implemented by FIAP, brought together OECS member states and regional energy institutions to advance geothermal development, energy security and climate resilience across the Caribbean.

Delegates engaged in technical exchanges and site visits in the Azores and Gran Canaria, examining successful geothermal operations and frameworks for financing, regulation and grid integration in small island systems. The programme included high-level meetings with Portuguese energy authorities and participation in the Global Sustainable Islands Summit and Geothermal Forum.

Key takeaways highlighted geothermal energy as a viable, reliable solution for reducing electricity costs and strengthening resilience, with early investment, risk mitigation and strong regulatory frameworks identified as critical to success.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines remains committed to advancing renewable energy development and exploring geothermal opportunities as part of its broader strategy to achieve energy security, affordability, and environmental sustainability.