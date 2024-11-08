SVG Govt Congratulates Donald Trump on Historic Presidential Win

SVG congratulates Donald J. Trump on election victory

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines congratulates President-elect Donald J. Trump on his election as the 47th President of the United States of America. The election result is a testament to the hard-won American values of robust debate, open democracy, self-determination and the relentless drive to craft a more perfect union.

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is confident that we will strengthen our engagement through regional, hemispheric and multilateral bodies, like the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Organisation of American States (OAS) and the United Nations. The global challenges of peace, prosperity, sustainable development and climate change, among others, require the active participation and leadership of the United States of America.

The Government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have a long history of close ties and warm relations with the United States of America. We look forward to building upon those historic ties in our traditional atmosphere of openness and mutual respect, for the benefit of both our countries and the shared prosperity of our peoples.