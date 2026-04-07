SVG govt has no intention to accept U.S. deportees

Amidst growing regional concerns over United States immigration and deportation policies, the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) has clarified its official stance. Minister of National Security and Deputy Prime Minister St. Clair Leacock recently confirmed that the administration has no intention of opening its borders to accept U.S. deportees or refugees.

During a comprehensive radio interview on Boom 106.9 FM, Leacock addressed public anxieties raised by the host regarding the possibility of the U.S. “dumping” individuals on SVG shores.

When pressed directly on whether the nation would see an influx of refugees before the end of the year, Leacock stated unequivocally that the government’s plan is “not to have any”. He emphasized that while the ultimate decision rests with the Cabinet, Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday is firmly “not of the view that we should open our borders” to these deportees.

The Minister of National Security further revealed that this firm policy position comes with diplomatic assurances. According to Leacock, the United States has provided an undertaking that if SVG chooses not to accept these individuals, the nation will not face any punitive actions or negative repercussions.

Leacock also highlighted that SVG is not acting as an outlier in the region; he suggested that the refusal to accept such deportees aligns with the broader consensus among most CARICOM and OECS member countries.

Addressing the potential social and economic impact, Leacock acknowledged that there are minor alternative arguments floating around suggesting that accepting deportees could potentially introduce “new talents” or “skills” and opportunities to the country.

However, the Minister quickly dismissed this as a viable path for the nation. “I don’t think our people want to be exposed in that way,” Leacock stated, reassuring the public that the government is fully prepared to “make representations to support our policy position” to keep the borders closed to these specific groups.