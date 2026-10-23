SVG govt moves to establish conservation laws after Canash incident

Government Pledges Urgent Legislative Action

Addressing the environmental vulnerability highlighted by the Canash incident, the St Vincent government has committed to moving swiftly to establish a modern legal framework for coastal conservation.

Minister Nigel Stephenson on Thursday said the Planned legislative interventions include:

Passing Forest Reserve Regulations: Enacting long-overdue regulations under the Forest Reserve and Conservation Act to give statutory force to environmental enforcement.

Protecting Ashton Lagoon: Formally declaring statutory protection for the red mangrove ecosystem at Ashton Lagoon on Union Island.

Establishing the South Coast Marine Park: Completing the operational declaration of the South Coast Marine Park to safeguard mainland coastal ecosystems.