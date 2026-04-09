SVG Govt, NLA pledge backing for Vincy Mass 2026

Financial accountability and future growth were key themes from government and corporate sponsors during the Vincy Mass 2026 media launch.

Both the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and the Ministry of Culture reaffirmed their commitments while outlining new expectations for the festival’s management.

Luann Hadaway, the newly appointed Chairperson of the NLA—the festival’s major sponsor—stated that Vincy Mass must be treated as a business and evolve into a year-round venture.

She emphasized that the NLA expects prudent spending, strong governance, and full accountability from all sponsorship recipients to ensure the festival generates enough income to fund subsequent years.

Hadaway also called for a broader platform that allows emerging young artists to perform alongside established acts.

Minister of Culture Kashaka Cupid echoed the importance of the creative industry to the national economy and reaffirmed the government’s support for the CDC and local artists.

To foster future talent, Cupid announced government plans to invest in a cultural and performing arts center where young creatives can train and express themselves at no cost.

Furthermore, the Minister indicated that the government plans to review and better utilize its cultural ambassadors to ensure they are actively promoting St. Vincent and the Grenadines on regional and international stages