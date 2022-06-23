SVG Gov’t offering financial help to children of Rose Place fishermen-PM

The St Vincent government will be providing financial help to the children of Rose place Fishermen. This was disclosed by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Wednesday while speaking on NBC radio.

Gonsalves says the assistance would be provided to the children of fishermen, those who own and don’t boats, and crewmen among others.

“I know they got bright children, they may be going to secondary school. If they are going to secondary school, no hassle, you bring the birth certificate, a report from the school you are going to, or if you just pass CPEA and now going in, we will help you”.

“I would make sure that they get uniforms, books and a monthly assistance for public transport and to buy lunch, around $200. That would apply to those going to secondary school or Community College”.

Gonsalves said that the help would be extended to the children who are going or planning to do studies at the UWI Open Campus.

“If your Youth going to university, if they want to do the open campus studies, they can go up to the Service commission located upstairs the post office building, get a form, fill it out and apply for the tuition scholarship. The tuition is about $10,000 a year”.

Gonsalves said all students would need if they are doing their studies at the Open Campus is the $10,000 which government would pay directly to the university and a laptop.

“There are ways we can help you with the laptop. In short, I want the fishermen’s children to be flying high like everybody else children and also those who own small shops a Rose Place”.

Gonsalves said students after filling out the forms could return them to Service Commissions and also take a copy to his Permanent Secretary Angie Jackson for the relevant assistance.