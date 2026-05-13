SVG govt outlines urgent upgrades for fire service

St Vincent government has announced plans for substantial improvements to St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ disaster preparedness and fire response capabilities. Speaking in a recent interview, Minister St Clair Leacock emphasized that the nation’s fire department currently presents a “special challenge” and requires immediate beefing up to address operational gaps.

The push for heightened readiness follows a string of recent blazes across the country. Leacock cited recent commercial, house, and bush fires, specifically mentioning a severe fire in Paul’s Avenue and a large bush fire in the Kingstown area that severely tested local response units. These incidents, he noted, have highlighted crucial vulnerabilities in the current system.

To combat these challenges, the government is prioritizing a significant upgrade in firefighting equipment and strategic placement. Currently, primary fire appliances are concentrated in Kingstown, Layou, and Georgetown, leaving substantial geographical gaps, particularly in the interior of the country.

Leacock stressed the necessity of acquiring specialized vehicles suited for the country’s challenging, mountainous topography. “You probably need something that could go ahead and take care of things like a jeep-type smaller unit who could take the hills and the windings and narrows until the fire truck gets there,” he explained. Furthermore, he highlighted the urgent need for dedicated water tenders to continuously supply frontline fire engines, preventing them from having to abandon active fire scenes to locate new water sources.

Manpower and training are also critical components of the upcoming reforms. The fire service will see its ranks brought back up to its full personnel complement. Leacock confirmed that the next major recruitment drive within the police force will specifically target these specialized units to significantly improve the nation’s overall readiness for disasters.

As part of these reforms, Leacock also emphasized a need to return to foundational, preventative practices, recalling a time when officers routinely walked the streets examining and testing fire hydrants to ensure they were always operational before a crisis hit.

In the event of a broader national disaster, Leacock reminded the public that the Special Services Unit (SSU) and the Rapid Response Unit (RRU) serve as the primary responding elements alongside the fire department. He specifically commended the RRU for their recent exemplary efforts in extinguishing fires “the old-fashioned way,” underlining the importance of multi-unit coordination and resourcefulness in the country’s national emergency response strategy.