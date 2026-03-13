SVG Govt remains committed to reparations for indigenous peoples

Minister of Social Welfare Shevern John says St Vincent government remains committed to advancing the cause for reparations for indigenous peoples as agreed upon by CARICOM.

John speaking a Garifuna conference emphasized the spiritual significance of Balliceaux, a sacred island where thousands of ancestors endured immense suffering and displacement.

She stated by the former government acquiring this land in March 2025, the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has made a moral commitment to honor this site as a place of reflection and empowerment.

These efforts are closely linked to the CARICOM ten-point plan, which seeks to integrate historical recognition with modern social and economic development for indigenous communities.

John stressed that preserving cultural memory is essential for shaping the identity and resilience of future generations.

“I must admit that I’m not certain I could return again because the emotional weight of history is profound. Yet I encourage those who have the opportunity to make that journey.. whoever visits [Balliceaux] does not leave unchanged. They carry with them the story of our ancestors and the responsibility to ensure that their suffering and sacrifice are never forgotten.”

The emotional weight of Balliceaux necessitates a transition from individual pilgrimage to state-sponsored institutionalism, ensuring that the site’s preservation is anchored in formal administrative policy, John said.

Through formal working groups and international cooperation, the movement aims to transform a painful past into a foundation for justice and dignity.