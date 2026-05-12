SVG govt takes firm stance against lawlessness in construction sector

The Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, and Physical Planning is moving to address what has been described as a growing culture of “lawlessness” regarding local building practices. During a recent broadcast interview, Minister Nigel Stephenson highlighted the delicate but pressing issue of unregulated construction occurring across the country.

Acknowledging the financial struggles that many citizens face, Minister Stephenson noted that individuals often rely on friends to help them build, frequently bypassing the legal requirement to pay for and obtain an approved structural plan. However, he firmly emphasized that constructing a building without an approved plan is a direct violation of the law.

To curb these illegal building practices, officials from the planning department are actively inspecting sites to verify that builders possess the requisite approved plans. If a builder cannot produce the proper documentation, the department will issue an enforcement order mandating that all construction cease immediately and outlining the consequences and penalties for non-compliance.

Minister Stephenson issued clear guidelines for those currently undertaking or planning construction projects, stressing the absolute importance of proper boundary setbacks.

He advised that new structures must be built 20 feet away from the main road, though the planning department may show leniency and accept a 15-foot distance in some cases. Furthermore, buildings must be erected at least four feet away from a neighbor’s boundary mark.

Despite acknowledging the personal difficulties citizens face when trying to build their homes, Minister Stephenson explicitly stated that he will not undermine his own ministry by giving individuals a pass to continue unauthorized projects without the proper requisite plans. Instead, he is strongly urging all residents to get a proper plan drawn up and submitted to the physical planning department.

Rather than purely punishing offenders, the Ministry is committed to working collaboratively with the public to ensure legal compliance. Minister Stephenson assured citizens that board members and planning officials are available to guide builders, suggest necessary property adjustments, and help facilitate safe, legal construction.