SVG Govt To Acquire More Heamodialysis machines

EXPANSION OF DIALYSIS SERVICES

Minister of Health Hon. Jimmy Prince says the Ministry of Health will acquire three (3) more Heamodialysis machines.

This move, forms part of the revolution in the healthcare sector, and is expected to reduce the strain on the Modem Medical and Diagnostic Centre in Georgetown.

In an interview with the API, Minister Prince says the machines will be placed at the Evesham Health Centre, providing Heamodialysis to patients in Marriaqua and surrounding areas.

Currently seventy-one (71) patients are receiving Heamodialysis treatment free of cost at the Modem Medical and Diagnostic Centre.

Government spends approximately 75,000 dollars per year, per patient and this amounts to 5 million dollars annually.