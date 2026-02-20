SVG Govt To Rebuild Iconic Pirates of the Caribbean Filming Site

Specific restoration plans for the Pirates of the Caribbean site at Wallilabou, St Vincent, involve a shift toward a private-public partnership to revitalise the area and incorporate it into a broader community tourism strategy.

This was detailed in a recent consultation in Central Leeward hosted by area MP Conroy Huggins. At the consultation, concerns were raised about the site’s current state of decay.

One resident expressed embarrassment when showing the site to tourists, noting that the “Pirates of the Caribbean” area has decayed due to a lack of maintenance. She mentioned that infrastructure, such as the bridge, has broken down, leaving little for tourists to actually see.

In response to these concerns, Huggins reported that he had visited the site with a Hollywood producer and industry professional to discuss the potential for the Wallilabou Anchorage.

He said the government has entered into dialogue with the Russell family to establish a formal relationship aimed at building out the facility.

The primary goal of this partnership is to restore the “Pirates of the Caribbean” site, especially the general lack of amenities for visiting tourists.

Huggins said these efforts are part of a broader plan for developing community tourism within the constituency and tie into the 10-year vision to move St. Vincent forward by maximizing marine and heritage resources.

In 2024, former Minister of Tourism Carlos James stated that the island’s tourism offering would receive a significant boost in the future, with plans for the building of a Pirates of the Caribbean theme park at Wallilabou.

James in 2024, stated that a Pirates of the Caribbean theme park has long been wanted on the island, and said implementation would begin in 2025.

Wallilabou Anchorage was the principal Caribbean location for Disney’s 2003 hit movie ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’. The well-known Walt Disney theme park ride of the same name served as both inspiration and inspiration for this world premiere film.

The plot: Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) and Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) brave the Caribbean Sea to stop a ship of pirates led by Captain Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), who intend to break an ancient curse… with the blood of the lovely Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley). Also starring Jonathan Pryce and Jack Davenport.

The set was built around our hotel and restaurant, and the hotel rooms were used as ‘green rooms” for the actors. Our hotel, restaurant, shops, and customs office were built into the village of Port Royal, which was the famous pirate town in Jamaica.