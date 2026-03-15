St Vincent govt to launch consumer protection guide

Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble has issued a call for increased vigilance and empowerment among Vincentian consumers, announcing the launch of a new consumer protection guide aimed at simplifying complex legal rights.

In a national address delivered on Sunday to mark World Consumer Rights Day, Bramble highlighted the government’s commitment to addressing growing concerns over safety and the availability of substandard products. The address served as a precursor to the official launch of the guide, scheduled for Monday, March 16, following a solidarity march in Kingstown.

The new guide is designed to translate the complex legal language of the Consumer Protection Act No. 12 of 2020 into clear, easy-to-understand terms,. Minister Bramble emphasized that the law is “not just a piece of paper; it is a shield for every citizen”.

He noted that the guide would specifically empower citizens to “stand their ground” when encountering common violations, such as “no-refund” signs. “A law is only as strong as the people’s understanding of it,” Bramble stated, adding that the Department of Consumer Affairs will soon roll out a national education and awareness programme.

Drawing on his personal observations from walking supermarket aisles and visiting communities from Fancy to Union Island, Bramble remarked that substandard products and safety concerns are “common threads” throughout the country.

He pointed out a stark contrast between global and local consumer priorities:

Global North: Focused on high-end consumer technologies.

Small Island Developing States: Defined by the price of a bag of flour, the safety of imported products, and the reliability of appliances.

The Minister warned that the Caribbean has too often been viewed as a location to “offload seconds or near-expiry items”. He stressed that as a small market, St. Vincent and the Grenadines must remain extremely vigilant against the entry of such goods.