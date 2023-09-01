SVG Grenada Air launches new 19-seater twin otter aircraft

SVG Grenada Air is pleased to announce the launch of a new Twin Otter aircraft to connect passengers traveling between Grenada, Carriacou, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. This aircraft will improve the reliability of the service between these islands.

The Grenada government and SVG Grenada Air are thrilled with the arrival of this new aircraft to the Grenada/Carriacou service. This Twin Otter aircraft, registered as J8-GND, has 19 seats and seeks to give our valued customers additional options and easier access to their favorite destinations.

The flight schedule has been carefully planned to meet the demands of both business and leisure travelers, with departures on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

This guarantees that passengers have a variety of options to fit their travel plans, and the idea of launching a daily service is being considered with this aircraft.

The government recognizes the need of providing economical travel options without sacrificing quality. Our flight route has cheap cost, allowing passengers to visit these amazing destinations without breaking the bank.

The Grenada government hopes to provide passengers with a high level of service, reliability, and comfort throughout their voyage by cooperating with SVG Grenada Air.

Passengers can purchase tickets online at https://www.grenadine-air.com or by calling our reservation center at 1 (784) 457 5124, (473) 444-3549, or 1 (246) 228-5544, or via WhatsApp at +1 (784) 532-9179.

SVG Grenada Air looks forward to seeing you on one of their flights between Grenada, Carriacou, and SVG.

Source : SVG AIR