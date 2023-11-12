Moderate rainfall affects Grenada and SVG

Over the weekend, moderate rains caused landslides and fallen trees in various locations on mainland St. Vincent including Glenside and La Croix.

While the flash flood warning was lifted on Sunday, November 12, the roads, Buildings, and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) was kept busy cleaning landslides from roadways in several localities, including Nutmeg Grove in Belair.

On Saturday, the CWSA reported that a falling breadfruit tree in Top Gomea damaged a transmission pipeline, disrupting water service to approximately 10 localities. The company stated that repairs would be completed on Sunday.

NEMO has not recorded any property damage or deaths.

Meanwhile, in Grenada, a family survived after a tree fell squarely on their home in Cherry Hill on Saturday night.

Senator Jonathan La Crette paid a visit to the impacted family on Sunday, along with the St. George Northwest emergency response team and a demolition crew, to assess the situation and provide assistance.