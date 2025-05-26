MOH issues Saharan dust precautionary measures

The Meteorological Services at the Argyle International Airport in an advisory issued Sunday May 25th, 2025 “72 hours Weather Outlook” advised that varying concentrations of Saharan Dust continue to create hazy conditions reducing visibility across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) and the associated dry air maylimit shower activity.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment wishes to advise the public in light of the 72 hour advisory particles contained within the Saharan Dust haze could cause the following health effects:

A dry cough

Sore throat

Itchy, watery eyes

Sneezing

Runny nose

The anticipated concentrations of the Saharan dust may severely affect persons with respiratory diseases such as asthma and persons with pre-existing heart disease. Also, elderly and children are also vulnerable at this time.

Persons with respiratory issues and allergies are asked to always keep with them all medications, including asthma inhalers which are needed to manage their conditions.

Vincentians are encouraged to limit their exposure to the Saharan dust by staying indoors when possible or wearing a dust mask if they must go outdoors. Affected persons should seek medical attention at their nearest health care center if they experience worsening symptoms because of increasing levels of Saharan dust.