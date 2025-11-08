SVG health workers gain diabetic foot care skills

Healthcare workers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines are participating in an intensive five-day workshop focused on diabetic foot care at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

The program, led by renowned Canadian podiatrist Greg Lawrence, represents a critical step in preventing serious health outcomes for patients with diabetes.

Dr. Greg Lawrence, bringing seven years of specialized expertise, is delivering a comprehensive training program that goes beyond traditional medical education.

“We’re fighting to save limbs and lives,” he emphasized during the workshop. “Our primary goal is prevention. Once an amputation occurs, it’s irreversible – and that’s what we’re working to prevent.”

The workshop combines rigorous theoretical instruction with hands-on practical training, equipping local doctors and nurses with advanced skills to:

Identify high-risk diabetic patients

Conduct early-stage foot assessments

Implement preventative care strategies

Recognize potential complications before they become critical

Diabetes continues to be a significant health challenge in the Caribbean, with foot-related complications posing a serious risk to patient mobility and quality of life.

By focusing on early detection and proactive management, the workshop aims to dramatically reduce the number of diabetes-related amputations.