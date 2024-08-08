Heavy Rainfall Expected From Tropical Wave Over The Weekend

The Atlantic High Pressure System has established itself across the islands. However, low level clouds moving with the wind flow are expected to result in occasional cloudy skies and passing showers during today and Friday.

Thereafter, a westward moving tropical wave is predicted to generate pockets of moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms from late Friday/early Saturday. Due to the saturated nature of the soils across the islands, there is a probability of flash flooding and landslides occuring. Advisories may be issued for SVG. Be prepared!

10-25 km/h east northeast winds will persist, becoming east south-east on Friday. Seas will remain slight to moderate in open waters, ranging between 1.0 and 1.5 meters. Slight concentration of Saharan dust haze is expected over the next few days.

Meanwhile, outside of this forecast period, model guidance suggests that an area of low pressure could form in the Central Atlantic early next week.

Development of this system is possible while it approaches the islands, and track west north-westward toward the Greater Antilles during the middle part of next week. The Meteorological Services will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.