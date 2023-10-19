SVG: Heavy showers, thunderstorms, gusty winds likely from tonight

Tropical Storm Tammy

At 5 pm, the center of Tropical Storm Tammy was located near latitude 13.7° North…longitude 56.7° West, or approximately 300 miles (482 kilometers) east of SVG, and moving towards the west north west at 13 mph (20 km/h). A slower west-northwestward motion is expected tonight. A turn toward the northwest is forecast on Friday, and this motion should continue through Saturday.

On the latest forecast track, the center of the Tropical Storm Tammy is expected to pass well north of mainland St. Vincent tomorrow Friday 20th October 2023. On this track it is not expected to directly impact SVG. Therefore, no Tropical Storm Watch is required.

However, outer bands of Tropical Storm Tammy are likely to generate pockets of moderate to heavy showers, thunderstorm activity and occasional gusty winds from tonight and during Friday. In addition, due to an expected gradual deterioration in sea conditions, a marine advisory remains in effect until further notice. Swell heights are expected to be moderate to rough (1.5m – 2.8m) in open water. Only vessels capable of withstanding swells of these magnitudes should venture out. Sea-bathers are advised to stay out of the water.

Maximum sustained winds are 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days.

The public is advised to stay informed with the progress of this system. The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services will continue to closely monitor Tropical Storm Tammy and issue updates and/or advisories as necessary.

Source : Met Office