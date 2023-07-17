St. Vincent and the Grenadines held a bilateral discussion with Mexico today (July 17), ahead of the start of the EU-CELAC Summit in Brussels.

The conference was attended by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Her Excellency Alicia Bárcena, and other officials from St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Mexico.

Both countries discussed CELAC concerns at the conference, which was held at the Le Louise Hotel in Brussels, including an agreement to establish a permanent secretariat and a pact to engage with the United States and other parts of the world by the end of 2023, among other things.

Dr. Gonsalves and Her Excellency Alicia Bárcena both expressed a desire to develop ties between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Mexico.

Hon. Keisal Peters, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Hon. Camillo Gonsalves, and some of this country’s ambassadors attended the meeting, including His Excellency Ambassador Dr. Douglas Slater and His Excellency Ambassador Mr. Ellsworth John.

Ms. Diani Prince, Special Envoy to the European Union, and Mrs. Angie Williams-Jackson, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, were also present.