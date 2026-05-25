SVG holds Historic 49th Fisherman’s Day

The capital city hosted the 49th Fisherman’s Day closing ceremony, an annual celebration honoring the nation’s rich maritime heritage and the vital contributions of its fisherfolk.

Gathering under the theme “Right to food, for a better life and a better future,” and the slogan “Healthy fish, tasty dish,” the 2026 event was marked by historic structural changes to the government, a strong focus on the blue economy, and the crowning of a seven-time Fisherman of the Year.

Reeling in an impressive 929 pounds of fish. Slater, who secured his seventh overall victory, received a $25,000 cash prize, a Samsung Galaxy S26, engine oil, and a compass among other supplies. Slater credited his continued success to adapting his techniques, specifically using a semi-long line with live bait—a drift line method he learned from a colleague in Grenada. He urged younger fishers to transition away from outdated methods to improve their yields.

The day’s events saw a total catch of 5,872 pounds from 28 returning vessels, a slight improvement from the previous year. Other notable winners included Alla Matthews, who took first place in the female competition, Leon Mascal who won the Class 2 competition with 231 pounds, and Glenroy Grant, who landed a massive 9,859 pounds in the beach seine category.

A focal point of the commemoration was the official recognition of the newly established Ministry of Fisheries, Marine and Land Conservation, and Climate Resilience, which was recently separated from the Ministry of Agriculture. Prime Minister Godwin Friday explained that the fishing industry and agriculture are foundational pillars of the economy, and granting fisheries its own ministry signals its critical role in expanding the nation’s blue economy.

Minister of Fisheries Conroy Huggins emphasized that this shift is designed to treat the sector not as a charity, but as a serious engine for national development and GDP growth. To further support this, the Prime Minister announced plans to create a new development bank dedicated to ensuring fishers have fair access to credit for purchasing engines, larger vessels, and essential equipment.

Officials did not shy away from the ongoing struggles facing the sector. Winsbert Harry, Chairman of the Fisherman’s Day Committee, highlighted that fishers are battling rising fuel costs, unpredictable weather, sargassum invasions, and failing infrastructure. Minister Huggins noted the devastating impacts of Hurricane Beryl in July 2024, which caused widespread destruction to fishing vessels and marine ecosystems, particularly in the Southern Grenadines.

Furthermore, 2025 saw alarming declines in marine resources, with conch landings dropping by 13.6% (a $3.2 million loss in earnings) and lobster earnings dropping by 27%. Despite these severe setbacks, the industry showed immense resilience; total fish landings rebounded in 2025 to approximately 1.93 million pounds, valued at over EC63 million.

To safeguard the sector’s future, the government has allocated $14.3 million in the 2026 budget to the new ministry, including over $8.4 million designated for capital expenditures such as infrastructure upgrades and climate resilience initiatives.

Minister Huggins announced the upcoming establishment of a science-based Queen Conch nursery in Union Island to rebuild stocks, set to launch before the end of the year. The administration is also leveraging the World Bank-supported “Unleashing the Blue Economy” project to retrofit vessels, combat illegal fishing, and develop food safety inspection systems.

Chief Fisheries Officer Jennifer Cruickshank Howard summarized the spirit of the day, calling the event “a homecoming” and a profound reminder of the strength, discipline, and courage of the fisherfolk. As officials look toward an even grander 50th-anniversary celebration planned for an improved Little Tokyo in 2027, the message to the youth was clear: fishing is not a dying trade, but a vibrant sector of innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship essential to the future of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.