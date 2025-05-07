SVG holds successful CARIFESTA XV national auditions

NATIONAL AUDITION SUCCESSFULLY HELD FOR CARIFESTA XV DELEGATION

The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC), in collaboration with the Department of Culture in the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture successfully hosted the national audition for CARIFESTA XV on Saturday, May 3rd, 2025, at the Peace Memorial Hall from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The audition marked a significant step in selecting a cultural delegation to represent Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at CARIFESTA, which is scheduled to take place in Barbados from August 22nd to 31st, 2025.

Performers from across the country participated in auditions for the following categories:

– Singers, Theatre, Musicians & Dancers

Each discipline was assessed individually. Dancers’ auditions were conducted in a group setting to evaluate synchronisation and group dynamics. They were later assessed individually to showcase their freestyle movements.

All performers were evaluated based on strict artistic criteria, including technical skill, expression, stage presence and professionalism.

To ensure transparency and avoid conflicts of interest, members of the CDC and Department of Culture planning team recused themselves from the performance assessment. However, under the guidance of CEO of CDC, Mr. Rodney Small, Director Browne, Juanita Phillips-Cato and Bomani Charles, an interview panel, which focused on assessing their participants’ talents, life skills and situational responses was convened.

The CDC and the Department of Culture extends its gratitude to the adjudicators, all performers and stakeholders for their participation and commitment to cultural excellence.