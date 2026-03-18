SVG Honors Founding Figures Cato & Punnett

As part of National Heroes and Heritage Month, the Hon. Robert Milton Cato Phyllis Punnett were honoured for their enduring contributions that helped to shape the nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ identity and progress.

The recognition ceremony, held on Tuesday March 17th, at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church Parish Hall in Calliaqua, was in a spirit of gratitude and reflection and celebrated the remarkable lives and achievements of these two pioneers.

Speaking at the ceremony, Trade Unionist and nephew of Hon. Milton Cato, Joseph “Burns” Bonadie, highlighted Cato’s visionary leadership, while he said, laid the foundation for modern governance and national advancement.

Cato, revered as the country’s first Prime Minister, was instrumental in steering Saint Vincent and the Grenadines through a transformative period in its history. His commitment to social development and advocacy for workers’ rights as well as his legacy, remains a guiding force in the ongoing pursuit of progress and unity.

Equally celebrated was Phyllis Punnett, Musician and Writer, known for writing the lyrics of the national anthem in 1967 and whose work in education and cultural preservation has enriched generations of Vincentians.

Dance Development Officer in the Ministry of Culture, Juanita Phillips-Cato stated “Her work helps us express pride and she is remembered as one of our country’s important poets and cultural figures and her legacy continues to inspire us all.”

The ceremony also saw cultural performances and ended with wreaths laid on the graves of the celebrated individuals.

National Heroes and Heritage Month is being celebrated under the theme: “Appreciating Our Identity, Preserving Our Heritage With Pride.”