SVG Seeks CPL Franchise

In a bold move to elevate its sporting landscape, St. Vincent and the Grenadines is actively pursuing a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise, signaling an exciting new chapter for the island’s cricket ambitions.

Minister of Tourism Carlos James revealed the government’s strategic vision to establish the Arnos Vale Sports Complex as a potential home base for a CPL team.

Following the successful inaugural Emancipation Cricket Festival, James expressed confidence in the island’s cricket potential.

“St. Vincent and the Grenadines is very keen on being a host country for a CPL franchise,” James stated. “We are aggressively positioning ourselves to be considered among the new territories joining the league.”

The minister’s comments come at a critical time when the CPL is exploring expansion, with plans to potentially add two new teams to the existing six-franchise lineup.

Current CPL Landscape

The 2025 edition will feature six franchises: