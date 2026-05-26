SVG Hosts Critical Blue Economy Workshop

On May 14-15, 2019 a workshop was held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines that brought together over 100 stakeholders from all areas of the country to discuss and strengthen local based solution for sustainable development and marine conservation as part of developing a Blue Economy.

During this workshop participants examined ways to develop ocean based industries using sustainably developed methods while preserving the marine ecosystem and marine resources that are vital to their livelihood and community.

To support the growth of sustainable ocean based industries throughout the region, the Blue Economy Hub will serve as an interface connecting marine industry stakeholders to the necessary resources, technology experts, and funding mechanisms to enhance investment into sustainable ocean based ventures within the Caribbean.

Through supporting innovation, entrepreneurship, and partnership; the Blue Economy Hub will contribute towards building a healthy marine ecosystem, as well as toward creating strong and resilient coastal communities.

The Caribbean BluEFin project is being supported financially by the Global Environmental Facility (GEF); it is being implemented by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP); it is being administered by the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund; and it has co-funding provided by the German Development Bank (KfW) on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), The French Development Agency (AFD), The French Facility for Global Environment (FFEM), and the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ).