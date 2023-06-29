From July 15 to 22, St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) Squash Association will host the 2023 Junior Caribbean Area Squash Association championships (CASA).

The competition will be held at the National Squash Center on Paul’s Avenue and the La Vue Hotel Courts in Villa.

Nearly 140 players have enrolled to compete in the Under-11, Under-13, Under-15, Under-17, and Under-19 age groups.

Barbados, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Island, Guyana, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago are among the visiting countries and territories. They will be joined by St. Vincent and the Grenadines, their host country.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines hosted the inaugural event in 1981.