SVG hosts OECS committee on human, social devt.

Regional policymakers, technical experts, and development partners convened in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on May 20, 2026, for the 10th Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Technical Advisory Committee Meeting on Human and Social Development. The two-day summit operated under the theme “Advancing Social Protection in the OECS: Policy, Practice and Learning,” with a primary goal of strengthening collaboration and advancing social protection reforms across member states.

Outgoing Chair Azilla Clarke, Permanent Secretary and St. Kitts and Nevis resident, opened the discussions by drawing attention to the increasing geopolitical tensions affecting Small Island Developing States (SIDS). With the Atlantic hurricane season approaching, Clarke emphasized the region’s heightened vulnerability and stressed that regional cooperation is vital for building responsive social protection systems and bolstering the resilience of Caribbean people.

During the meeting, St. Vincent and the Grenadines officially assumed the chairmanship of the OECS Social Protection Technical Advisory Committee. The Incoming Chair, Merissa Finch-Burke, who serves as the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Social Development for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, outlined her priority areas for the Committee’s work. Her agenda focuses on strengthening the efficiency and sustainability of social protection frameworks, advancing community practices, and reviewing safety net systems to promote human-centred and resilient approaches.

Hon. Shevern John, Minister of Social Welfare and Community Empowerment, Ecclesiastical Affairs and National Heritage, welcomed the delegates and highlighted the significance of the nation’s new leadership role, noting that St. Vincent and the Grenadines will also soon serve as Chair of the OECS Council of Ministers for Human and Social Development. Minister John reaffirmed the Committee’s mandate to provide crucial technical guidance and policy recommendations aimed at reform, innovation, and better outcomes for OECS citizens.

Support from international partners was also a focal point of the discussions. Clemente Avila Parra, Senior Social Protection Economist at the World Bank, reaffirmed the Bank’s continued support for regional reforms. While he noted progress in certain member states—particularly concerning Integrated Information Systems (IIS)—he cautioned that development across the region currently remains uneven.

Dr. Roxanne Brizan, Programme Director of the OECS Health, Social Inclusion and Social Protection Unit and Co-Chair of the committee, reminded attendees that the Technical Advisory Committee acts as the “technical backbone” of the Council of Ministers. She underscored the urgent need for adaptive social protection and improved targeting to guarantee that no citizen is left behind.

Throughout the two-day event, delegates actively discussed regional best practices and explored innovative ways to expand and strengthen social safety nets across the OECS.