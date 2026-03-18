SVG hosts workshop on UNESCO heritage convention

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is hosting a capacity building workshop on the UNESCO World Heritage Convention in collaboration with Grenada from March 17 to 19, 2026, at the Beachcombers Hotel.

The workshop brings together regional and international stakeholders to strengthen technical capacity and advance the joint nomination of the Grenadines Island chain as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Delivering welcome remarks, Secretary General of the SVG National Commission for UNESCO, Janeil Henry-Rose, highlighted the significance of the workshop taking place during National Heroes and Heritage Month. She reaffirmed the country’s commitment to protecting and preserving its cultural and natural heritage and acknowledged the contributions Hon. Louise Mitchell in advancing the World Heritage process.

Minister of Youth, Sports, Culture and Creative Industries, Hon. Kashaka Cupid, described the initiative as an important step in the ongoing partnership between Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, emphasizing the role of heritage in strengthening identity and supporting sustainable development.

Minister of Tourism, Creative Economy and Culture in Grenada, Hon. Adrian A. Thomas, stressed the significance of the initiative, stating, “this is not just an exercise in international recognition, but a strategic investment in the protection, preservation and sustainable development of one of the Caribbean’s most valuable heritage landscapes.”

Attorney General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Hon. Louise Sarah Mitchell, underscored the importance of preserving the Grenadines’ natural beauty and cultural value, while also highlighting their ecological significance and potential for international recognition. The Attorney General noted that World Heritage inscription would strengthen conservation efforts and national pride, adding, “We all wish to share that beauty with the world and to preserve it for all future humankind.”

Providing an overview of the workshop, Focal Point for the World Heritage Convention in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Deirdre Myers, explained that the training focuses on strengthening heritage management, improving documentation, and building public awareness to support the nomination process.

Featured speaker, Chief of the Nominations Unit at the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, Alessandro Balsamo, commended both countries for their commitment and emphasized the importance of collaboration, research, and community engagement.

The workshop also includes delegates from The Bahamas and forms part of broader efforts to increase Caribbean representation on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

By the end of the three-day engagement, participants are expected to strengthen their technical capacity and advance a clear roadmap towards the successful nomination of the Grenadines.