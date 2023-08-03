The Immigration Department is providing guidance to the general public regarding travel to Embassies in Barbados and the requirement to leave their St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) passports for visa endorsements.

It is advised that individuals must possess a valid travel document in order to ensure their return to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Adult individuals have the option to utilize their National Identification Card, the department stated on Thursday.

Both adults and children have the option to submit an application for an Emergency Certificate, which can be acquired from the Passports and Immigration Department around two (2) to three (3) days before their intended departure.

It is important to acknowledge that copies of the bio page of the passport or birth certificates are not considered genuine travel documents and will not be accepted, the depatment noted.

It is recommended that individuals contact the department before embarking on their travels to obtain the requisite guidance.