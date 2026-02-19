SVG in talks with US over ‘third-country deportees’

Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday stated that the government is currently engaged in negotiations regarding a United States initiative requesting that St. Vincent and the Grenadines, accept “third-country deportees”. These are individuals who are not nationals of the country to which they are being deported.

Friday on during a NBC radio interview provided several key details regarding these negotiations and the government’s stance.

He explained that while it is standard to accept deported nationals, this new US initiative asks regional countries to commit to accepting non-nationals on terms that are still being determined.

The Prime Minister clarified that this is not a secret matter and that the government has been presented with a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) from US authorities for review.

In response, he says the government has provided a counter-draft as part of the ongoing negotiation process.

Friday emphasized that St. Vincent and the Grenadines is seeking a coordinated response through regional bodies like the OECS and CARICOM. He noted that because the OECS allows for the free movement of people, an agreement made by one country effectively affects all neighbours, making a common approach essential.

The government is raising specific questions during these talks about security and how such a program would be operationalized.

Friday stated that the government wishes to be helpful and maintain its historically good relations with the United States but emphasized that they expect reciprocity in their dealings.

The Prime Minister noted that this issue would likely be discussed further at the upcoming CARICOM heads of government meeting, as other OECS countries have also been approached with similar requests.