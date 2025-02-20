SVG & India Sign New MOUs for Quick Impact Projects

QUICK IMPACT PROJECTS TO BE IMPLEMENTED SOON

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) on Monday signed five Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of India.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, India’s High Commissioner to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, His Excellency Subhash Prasad Gupta, said that the MOUs are vital for community-related infrastructural development as well as two projects closely associated with sports and health activities.

The High Commissioner stressed that the MOUs are an extension, or the second phase of SVG/India cooperation, the first phase being the Agreement for Indian Grant Assistance for the Implementation of Quick Impact Projects (QIPs), which was signed several months ago.

Describing the various initiatives as a developmental partnership between India and SVG, the High Commissioner noted that there are several QIPs that have already been implemented in Saint Vincent and Grenadines (SVG).

“Those projects are sustainable and working in a very fine manner. High Commissioner Gupta stated, “We always give our utmost priority to our partners in such kinds of activities.”

The High Commissioner also noted that SVG is a crucial partner in the Caribbean, and India is also focusing on small and medium enterprises (SMEs) development here.

He noted that they are currently working on the delivery of a machine that will boost the agrarian sector in relation to small-scale industries in SVG, especially as it relates to the processing of leafy vegetables and related produce.

This type of activity not only generates income but also distributes it throughout the society.

“It helps farmers’ welfare and also helps to empower women,” the High Commissioner said, while noting that he is hopeful that this project would further boost the rural economy of SVG and at the same time further empower women.

High Commissioner Gupta also noted that India has assisted in the Hurricane Beryl relief project and continues to do so as part of the ongoing cooperation between the two countries.

“We will always be pleased to further cooperate with our friendly nations like St. Vincent and the Grenadines. We look forward to the projects being implemented on a timely manner,” High Commissioner Gupta noted.