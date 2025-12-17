SVG interact clubs ‘carries out’ beach cleanup at Rawacou

The Interact Clubs of SVG Lead Beach Cleanup at Rawacou Recreational Facility

On Sunday, December 14, members of the Interact Clubs of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) took decisive action in support of environmental sustainability with a beach cleanup at the Rawacou Recreational Facility, reinforcing a strong commitment to protecting the environment.

Interactors from the St. Vincent Girls’ High School, St. Martin’s Secondary School, and the St. Vincent Grammar School came together with a shared purpose: to protect the nation’s coastline, safeguard marine life, and give back to a space enjoyed daily by the wider community. Interact is a youth service programme sponsored by the Rotary Club of St. Vincent, designed to empower young people through leadership, community service, and environmental stewardship. With gloves on and strong civic spirit, these young leaders exemplified the Rotary motto, Service Above Self.

The cleanup effort received strong support from national and Rotary leadership. In attendance and actively participating were the Area Representative for South Windward and Minister of Housing, Land Management, Urban Development and Informal Settlement, Hon. Andrew John; Hon. Phillip Jackson, Minister of Education, Vocational Training, Innovation and Digital Transformation; and Rotary District 7030 Governor, Soraya Warner-Gustave. Their presence underscored the importance of youth-led environmental action and community collaboration.

The Rotary Club of St. Vincent also extends sincere appreciation to its partners whose support made the initiative possible, including the National Parks, Rivers, and Beaches Authority, Central Water and Sewerage Authority, Facey Trading, Tropical Shipping, and Marks TCL.

This beach cleanup serves as a reminder that small, collective actions can create meaningful and lasting impact. Through initiatives such as this, the Interact Clubs of SVG continue to inspire positive change while fostering environmental responsibility among the next generation of leaders.