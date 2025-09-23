SVG interact clubs lead coastal clean-up at Indian Bay

Interact Clubs in SVG Lead Successful Coastal Clean-Up Day Activity at Indian Bay Beach

The Interact Club of St. Vincent Girls’ High School and the Interact Club of St. Martin’s Secondary School, with the support of sponsor club the Rotary Club of St. Vincent, joined forces to host a successful beach clean-up at Indian Bay Beach on Saturday, September 20, 2025 in recognition of International Coastal Clean-Up Day.

The initiative, which brought together over 30 Interactors, focused on the removal and sorting of trash and recyclable items along the shoreline. With strong support from community stakeholders, the event highlighted the power of youth leadership, partnership, and environmental stewardship.

Corporate partners played an essential role in the day’s success: Evian Water through local distributor, Gonsalves Liquors Ltd. provided hydration, clean-up gear and transportation for volunteers, Subway SVG generously supplied lunch, La Vue Beach Hotel offered its venue as the coordination and sorting site, and the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority provided valuable support. The Superintendent for Terrestrial and Marine Parks also shared with the Interactors, reinforcing the importance of protecting and preserving coastal ecosystems.

Under the guidance of Youth Service Chair and Vice President Kimeisha Bailey of the Rotary Club of St. Vincent, the Interactors were able to contribute to safeguarding the environment while developing critical skills in project planning and execution, stakeholder relationship management, and teamwork, while gaining an increased awareness of their responsibility in sustainable environmental practices.

The Rotary Club of St. Vincent commends the Interactors for their efforts and extends appreciation to all partners who made the event possible. This project aligns with Rotary International’s commitment to the environment as a key area of focus.