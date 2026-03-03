SVG issues statement on Middle East escalation

This official statement from the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines addresses the intensifying military conflict in the Middle East.

The administration expresses profound sympathy for those impacted by the violence while advocating for an immediate de-escalation of hostilities.

By emphasizing the importance of international law and the UN Charter, the document urges all combatants to prioritize diplomatic negotiation over continued warfare.

Specific concern is raised regarding the safety of civilians, particularly Caribbean nationals residing in the region who have been affected by missile attacks.

The government promises to stay vigilant as they monitor the crisis and advises their citizens to take necessary security precautions.