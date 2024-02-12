ALBA-TCP Condemns Theft of Venezuelan Plane in Argentina

St Vincent on Sunday was among other ALBA-TCP nations that repudiated the misappropriation of a Venezuelan aircraft held in Argentina since 2022.

The ALBA-TCP member states strongly condemn the actions aimed at stealing the Boeing 747 aircraft belonging to Southern Aerocargo Transport Company (EMTRASUR), a subsidiary of the Venezuelan airline CONVIASA, which has been hijacked in Argentina since 2022.

“These interconnected actions blatantly contravene the Convention on International Civil Aviation, the United Nations Charter, and other established agreements on international law,” it stated.

The ALBA-TCP reaffirms its solidarity with the people and government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, endorsing the legal, diplomatic, and political measures taken by Venezuelan institutions to resist the unlawful seizure of its assets.

The regional integration group expressed its disapproval of the Argentine President Javier Milei’s administration for endorsing activities that blatantly contravene international aviation regulations.

The ALBA-TCP highlighted that this aggression is a result of the United States’ unilateral coercive tactics, which endanger Venezuela’s sovereignty and breach the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and international law.

The ALBA-TCP expresses its disappointment over the Argentine government’s willingness to engage in actions that violate sovereignty and the principle of non-interference. It also urges the international community to condemn this scenario.

In June 2022, the EMTRASUR jet was detained in Ezeiza, Argentina without valid justification, despite the absence of any evidence suggesting wrongdoing on the part of its crew, flight schedule, or cargo being transported at the time of the detention.