SVG joins School Meals Coalition

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) has become the first Eastern Caribbean country to sign on to the School Meals Coalition, a global Member State-led initiative established to promote school health and nutrition.

The goal of the School Meals Coalition is to ensure that every child has the opportunity to receive a healthy, nutritious meal in school by 2030.

The Coalition brings together 88 governments, the United Nations (UN), civil society, the private sector, and academia to drive actions to re-establish, improve, and scale-up school meals programmes.

As a member of the Coalition, SVG will continue work to restore and improve the quality of school meals for children and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, vulnerable populations and those affected by climate shocks. SVG will also join global efforts to improve policies and programmes related to maximizing health, nutrition and education; as well as achieving greater sustainability by strengthening linkages with local food systems.

SVG was officially welcomed as a new member of the School Meals Coalition at a Global Summit held in Paris this year, which was attended by Education Minister, the Hon. Curtis King, and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Myccle Burke.