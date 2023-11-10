Jobs: Click photo to apply
Friday, November 10

SVG joins School Meals Coalition

Lee Yan LaSur

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) has become the first Eastern Caribbean country to sign on to the School Meals Coalition, a global Member State-led initiative established to promote school health and nutrition.

The goal of the School Meals Coalition is to ensure that every child has the opportunity to receive a healthy, nutritious meal in school by 2030.

The Coalition brings together 88 governments, the United Nations (UN), civil society, the private sector, and academia to drive actions to re-establish, improve, and scale-up school meals programmes.

As a member of the Coalition, SVG will continue work to restore and improve the quality of school meals for children and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, vulnerable populations and those affected by climate shocks. SVG will also join global efforts to improve policies and programmes related to maximizing health, nutrition and education; as well as achieving greater sustainability by strengthening linkages with local food systems.

SVG was officially welcomed as a new member of the School Meals Coalition at a Global Summit held in Paris this year, which was attended by Education Minister, the Hon. Curtis King, and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Myccle Burke.

