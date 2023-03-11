SVG Launches 2nd Phase Of Intelligent Video Analytics (CCTV) Project

On Friday, March 10, 2023, the second (2nd) phase of the Intelligent Video Analytics (CCTV) Project, supported by the Government and People of the Republic of China on Taiwan, was inaugurated at the Blue Lagoon Hotel and Marina in Calliaqua.

During the ceremony, remarks were delivered by the Honourable Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Resident Taiwanese Ambassador, His Excellency Peter Sha Li-Lan, and the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John.

In his address, the Commissioner thanked all of the partners in the project – namely – the Government and People of Taiwan, the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), the Information Technology Services Division (ITSD), and the personnel who oversee the day to day operation of the project.

“The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) fully endorse the use of the CCTV Project. There have been several practical benefits resulting from its implementation. It has prevented crimes from happening in areas where the cameras are placed; the cameras have provided cogent evidence which assisted in solving one of the homicides in 2022; the video surveillance helps to deter vandalism and offers some level of peace of mind to residents in communities where they are located – and the footages are continuously being used in traffic cases before the court”, said Commissioner John.

The Commissioner stated that the CCTV Project is another tool in the police crime-fighting kit because it helps to supplement other crime-fighting methods of the RSVGPF. He however gave the assurance that the cameras were not intended to, nor have replaced the physical presence of the police on the ground.

Commissioner John used the opportunity to update the audience on some of the steps that the police have taken and intend to take to tackle crime and violence in SVG.

“We have reviewed our performance in 2022 and have proposed and implemented a number of measures for 2023 and beyond. We have reviewed our strategic plan. We have increased our presence in the communities and deployed police officers in ‘hot spot’ areas. We have embarked on a series of enhanced training locally, regionally, and internationally in an effort to improve our service to the people – and we have increased our engagements with communities by having walkthroughs and other social events and providing timely feedback to persons who made reports to the police.”

In his closing, the Commissioner opined that the CCTV project has been very effective thus far but its coverage needs to be widened. According to him, the second phase is intended to do just that.

Source : RSVGPF