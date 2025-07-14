The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, through the Sustainable Development Unit (SDU), will officially launch Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ First Biennial Transparency Report (BTR1) and Third National Communication (TNC) Project on Monday, 21 July 2025.

The BTR1/TNC is a comprehensive climate report that will document the State’s greenhouse gas emissions, progress towards achieving its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), climate adaptation efforts, and support needs. It will serve as a roadmap for accessing international climate finance and technical assistance, while guiding national climate policy for years to come. The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) views this initiative as essential for building a more resilient future and contributing meaningfully to global climate action.

As a Party to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement, SVG is advancing its commitment to climate transparency, accountability, and action through the preparation of its BTR1 and TNC. The project is being implemented with technical support from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and funding from the Global Environment Facility (GEF). The initiative is coordinated by the Sustainable Development Unit.

Under the Paris Agreement, all Parties are required to submit BTRs every two years, with the first submission due by 31 December 2024. However, Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and Least Developed Countries (LDCs) have the flexibility to submit this information at their discretion, recognising their unique national circumstances and capacity constraints. The BTR helps nations demonstrate their climate efforts and access international funding for projects that protect communities and build resilience against climate impacts such as hurricanes, flooding, and sea-level rise.

As a Small Island Developing State, SVG faces significant climate challenges, including rising seas, intensifying storms, and shifting weather patterns. The climate report will document these vulnerabilities while showcasing the country’s actions to build resilience and reduce emissions. Since submitting its Second National Communication in 2015, SVG has strengthened its climate planning through new policies and institutional arrangements, including the National Climate Policy of SVG (2019) and the National Climate Change Strategy and Implementation Plan (2019). The establishment of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Climate Change (2024) further demonstrates the government’s commitment to coordinated and inclusive climate action.

The comprehensive report will provide multiple benefits for the nation. Improved documentation of climate needs and actions will support stronger applications for international funding and help identify key priorities for climate investment. Enhanced climate planning will better protect Vincentian communities while supporting sustainable development.

The Honourable Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, will deliver the keynote address at the media launch, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to protecting Vincentian communities while unlocking climate finance opportunities. The launch will also feature welcome remarks from the Director of the Sustainable Development Unit, an overview of the project by the National Project Technical Coordinator, and remarks from training collaborators.

Immediately following the media launch, a critical workshop will take place from 21 to 24 July 2025 to strengthen the nation’s ability to track climate progress and secure international support for resilience-building.

The workshop, “Accelerating the Biennial Transparency Report and Third National Communication (BTR/TNC) Preparation: Strengthening Climate Transparency in St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” will bring together government officials, technical experts, and sector leads. Hosted in collaboration with the Capacity-building Initiative for Transparency – Global Support Programme (CBIT-GSP), the UNFCCC Regional Collaboration Centre (RCC) Caribbean, and the NDC Partnership, the workshop will build national capacity in transparency systems, NDC tracking, and the Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF).

This workshop marks the beginning of an intensive preparation process that will culminate in the submission of the climate report to the UNFCCC.