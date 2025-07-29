MOVE Program to provide Safe, Dignified, and Cost-free Transportation

Minister of Health, Wellness, and the Environment St. Clair “Jimmy” Prince told Parliament today that his Ministry, in collaboration with the Ministry of National Mobilization, is introducing a new transportation initiative to ease the travel burden on dialysis patients, persons with disabilities, and elderly citizens.

The transport initiative, dubbed MOVE (Mobile Vincentian Empowerment Service) was approved under the 2025 national budget.

The MOVE program aims to provide safe, dignified, and cost-free transportation for persons with disabilities and elderly individuals facing mobility or accessibility barriers. It is scheduled to launch in August 2025, pending final Cabinet approval.

Prince noted that this is part of Government’s ongoing commitment to improve access to dialysis treatment and medical services for vulnerable citizens across the country.

He told parliament that MOVE is more about health equity, than transport, and that the program will ease the burden on our most vulnerable citizens while allowing them to receive healthcare in a dignified, manner.

It was noted that the MOVE initiative is part of a broader social protection strategy that recognizes the intersecting challenges of health, mobility, and economic vulnerability, particularly for those managing chronic conditions like kidney disease.

In addition to dialysis patients, it will support thousands of elderly and disabled persons across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

Currently, 71 patients are accessing dialysis treatment, including five from Bequia, at the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre in Georgetown.

Prince said that the patients’ journey is not only long but can prove costly, depending on which part of the state they are travelling from and especially for those needing treatment multiple times per week. Consequently, MOVE will ensure healthcare is both accessible and equitable.

“This program aims to provide safe, dignified and cost- free transportation for persons with disabilities, and importantly, will also serve select elderly individuals who experience mobility or accessibility challenges,” Prince said.