SVG launches National Parks awareness month

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority has announced that May 2026 will be designated as National Parks Awareness Month.

This initiative focuses on the theme of environmental conservation and aims to highlight the vital role natural resources play in national development and daily life.

Throughout the month, the agency will host various educational programs, including school outreach and public exhibitions, to encourage community participation.

These efforts are designed to foster national pride and a sense of responsibility regarding the protection of the island’s parks and waterways.

By engaging the public, the organization hopes to secure a more sustainable and greener future for the next generation.

All citizens and local groups are invited to join these activities to support ecological stewardship.