MINISTRY OF TOURISM LAUNCHES TIKTOK CHALLENGE FOR WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY

In commemoration of World Environment Day 2025, the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, in collaboration with the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority and the Prime Ministerial Advisory Council on Youth, is pleased to launch the “Pick Up, Pitch In, Protect Paradise” TikTok Challenge.

This exciting digital initiative encourages citizens, especially youth, to take action and demonstrate their environmental stewardship by posting creative 60-second TikTok videos showcasing how they are contributing to the protection and beautification of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Whether by cleaning up their communities, promoting sustainable practices, or advocating for climate awareness, participants are urged to step up and make a visible difference, guided by the theme.

Participants are required to:

Post a 60-second video on TikTok demonstrating how they’re stepping up to Pick Up, Pitch In, and Protect Our Paradise, Tag @experience.svg on TikTok, and Use the hashtag #PickUpPitchInProtectParadiseChallenge.

The video with the most likes will win a Day Pass for Two at Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The deadline for submission is Friday, 27th June 2025.

This campaign is a part of a broader national initiative to build a culture of environmental responsibility while tapping into the creativity and influence of young people through social media. It reflects the Ministry’s commitment to promoting sustainable tourism and civic pride through innovative, inclusive platforms.

The Ministry extends its gratitude to all partners, especially the SVG Tourism Authority and the Prime Ministerial Advisory Council on Youth, for their continued collaboration in fostering meaningful engagement and environmental action among Vincentians.