SVG loses pillar of medicine Dr Timothy Providence

Dr. Timothy Providence

The Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, along with the entire staff of the Ministry, extend heartfelt condolences to the family, close friends, and colleagues of Dr. Timothy Providence, former Medical Director, Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, Chair of the Health and Wellness Commission, Medical Registration Board and Medical Accreditation Board.

Dr. Timothy Providence was an esteemed obstetrician-gynecologist in St Vincent and the Grenadines at the time of his passing.

Dr. Providence dedicated his life to the service of others through medicine, demonstrating unwavering commitment, compassion, and excellence in the care he provided.

His leadership and contribution to the health sector of St. Vincent and the Grenadines have left an indelible mark, and his passing represents a profound loss to the medical fraternity.

We share in the sorrow of all who mourn his passing and pray that his family and loved ones find comfort in knowing that his work and legacy will continue to inspire generations of health professionals and health initiatives to come.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.