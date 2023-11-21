SVG Lotteries Authority announces annual Christmas promotion

Win Ham and Grog From NLA This Christmas

The SVG National Lotteries Authority (NLA) not only launched Insta Cash on Monday, but it also announced that its annual Christmas promotion will begin soon.

Anthony Dennie, Product Development Officer at the National Lotteries Authority, stated that they had not forgotten their clients who have played the games not only this year but over the years.

“The NLA will run yet another Christmas campaign.” Customers will be able to win ham and grog starting Monday when they purchase an Insta ticket, according to Dennie.

“It’s as simple as that, Ham and Grog.” So go out and purchase those tickets. Give yourself the opportunity to win a bottle of rum and a good sized ham for Christmas.”

Tickets for Insta Cash go on sale today, November 21, 2023.